“Lakshmi Bomb or Sutli Bomb?” KTR Mocks Ponguleti’s Statement, Dares BJP to Investigate

Hyderabad: Responding to Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s statement that a “bomb” would go off before Diwali, KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked whether this “bomb” had anything to do with the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the Minister.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla, KTR made several pointed remarks, suggesting that Ponguleti might reveal more about the outcomes of the raids and the findings.

He said, “Do whatever you want, we are not afraid.” KTR humorously said, “Will this bomb expose how many bundles of cash or snake-like stacks of currency were uncovered in the ED raids?” He then asked whether Ponguleti’s “bomb” might disclose details of his alleged connections with the BJP, including attempts to avoid cases or the reported Adani links.

KTR also levelled allegations regarding Ponguleti’s alleged misuse of funds under the Amrit scheme, where a contract worth Rs 1,137 crore reportedly benefited a relative of the Chief Minister. “Will the BJP react to this or call for an investigation?” he asked.

Taking a satirical tone, KTR added, “Is it a Lakshmi bomb, a sutli bomb, or just a dud? Everything will come out soon.” He dismissed the threats, saying, “If you want to file a case against me, go ahead. We have seen many such ‘beggars’ before.”

Recalling the tough political battles he’s faced, KTR said, “We have stood up against leaders like Rajasekhar Reddy and Chandrababu. This “Chitti Naidu’ doesn’t worry us.” He added that Telangana’s fight involved real risks, unlike the “empty threats” some were making now.

KTR then cautioned about people reportedly using their posts for real estate settlements and extorting RR tax from builders. “If anyone thinks they can get away with it, they’re mistaken.

Our government will return, and I’ll personally handle those matters,” he said.