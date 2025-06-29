Landslide in Uttarkashi: Nine Labourers Missing, Char Dham Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rains

In a devastating incident triggered by relentless heavy rainfall, a landslide struck a labour camp near Silai Band on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi, leaving nine workers missing. The incident occurred around 2.12 am on Sunday, prompting an immediate response from emergency teams.

Of the 19 labourers present at the camp, 10 were successfully rescued, while search operations are currently underway for the remaining nine.

Missing Workers Identified

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has released the names of the missing individuals:

Duje Lal (55)

Keval Thapa (43)

Roshan Chaudhary (40)

Vimla Rani (36)

Kalluram Chaudhary (55)

Bobby (38)

Chotu (22)

Priyansh (20)

Manish Dhami (40)

Preliminary reports suggest they were working on a hotel construction project near the affected area.

Rescue Operations Face Tough Terrain

A joint team comprising members from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Police, Revenue, and Health Departments has been deployed for rescue operations. However, the collapse of a 10–12 metre stretch of the highway has posed serious challenges, forcing teams to reach the site on foot.

Officials believe some workers may have fled the site during the landslide, while others may have been asleep and caught unaware.

Char Dham Yatra Temporarily Halted

Due to the risk of further landslides and unsafe travel conditions, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for a day. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey announced the decision as a precautionary measure to safeguard pilgrims and avoid further complications on the route.

“Pilgrims are being held at safe locations, and a decision to resume the yatra will be made after reviewing the weather and road conditions,” he said.

Public Urged to Stay Calm and Follow Guidelines

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours, and follow only official updates. Strict advisories have been issued to stay away from vulnerable areas and cooperate with rescue efforts.

“This is a priority rescue operation. Public safety is paramount,” a police statement said, emphasizing the need for verified information and collective caution during this critical time.