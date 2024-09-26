Law and Order Deteriorates in Hyderabad: Youths Clash with Knives in Rajendra Nagar (Video)

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident highlighting the declining law and order situation in Hyderabad, a violent clash broke out among youths armed with knives at the Royal Juice Center, located near Pillar Number 209 in Rajendra Nagar. The altercation reportedly occurred among customers and escalated quickly.

According to eyewitness accounts, approximately 15 youths launched a brutal attack on the shop owner when he attempted to intervene and stop the brawl. Employees at the shop claimed that police officers present at the scene did nothing to prevent the violence, merely standing by and watching without intervening.

The violence left at least eight individuals injured, necessitating medical attention. Following the incident, law enforcement officials apprehended several suspects involved in the attack.

This incident raises serious concerns about public safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in maintaining order in the city, prompting calls for increased vigilance and action from the authorities.