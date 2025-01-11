Lebanon’s New Leader Heads to Saudi Arabia on Historic First Foreign Visit

Lebanon’s newly elected President, Joseph Aoun, has announced that his first foreign visit will be to Saudi Arabia, following an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. This visit underscores the significant role Saudi Arabia plays in supporting Lebanon as the country enters a new phase under its newly elected leadership.

Joseph Aoun’s First Foreign Trip as President

The Saudi Crown Prince extended the invitation during a phone call with President Aoun, during which the two leaders discussed recent developments and ways to strengthen bilateral ties. Aoun, who was elected as Lebanon’s 14th president on Thursday with 99 out of 128 parliamentary votes, expressed his gratitude for the invitation. The visit marks a symbolic and practical step in reinforcing Lebanon’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Political Transition in Lebanon

Joseph Aoun, who is not related to former President Michel Aoun, took office after a lengthy political vacuum in Lebanon. The country had been without a president since October 31, 2022, due to political divisions, leading to 12 failed attempts to elect a new leader. The election of Joseph Aoun finally brought an end to over two years of presidential vacancy.

Also Read: Over 150 Workers of Imran Khan’s PTI Granted Bail by Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan

The newly-elected president, a former army chief, swore his oath before the Lebanese parliament, emphasizing the need for reform and changes in Lebanon’s political system. In his inaugural speech, Aoun pledged to tackle issues such as interference in the judiciary and combat corruption and criminal activities, including drug trafficking and money laundering.

Strengthening Lebanon-Saudi Relations

Saudi Arabia’s support will be pivotal for Lebanon, particularly in the reconstruction efforts following the 14-month conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. Joseph Aoun is widely seen as a candidate backed by the United States and Saudi Arabia, both of whom are critical in aiding Lebanon’s recovery.

Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia is expected to further solidify the relationship between the two nations, which will play a crucial role in Lebanon’s future development and stability.