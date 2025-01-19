Lecture on Sahih Bukhari at Jamia Nizamia delivered by Maulana Mufti Khalil Ahmad, Maulana Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, and other scholars

Hyderabad: The noble Hadiths are a guiding light for humanity until the Day of Judgment, and Sahih Bukhari holds a distinguished place among the books of Hadith. To honor and respect the Prophet (PBUH), it is essential to first cultivate love for him in one’s heart, as faith and sincerity are necessary for the acceptance of this love. Imam Bukhari expressed this principle that “I follow those above me, and those after me should follow me.

” These thoughts were shared by the scholars during the final lesson of Sahih Bukhari at Jamia Nizamia. The session was presided over by the esteemed scholar Maulana Mufti Khalil Ahmad, the Amir of Jamia Nizamia, who delivered the final Hadith lesson. He emphasized that faith is based on revelation, and the foundation of Islam lies in the Qur’an and Sunnah, which are inseparable. He noted that Imam Bukhari compiled Sahih Bukhari in Madinah, with the intention that the order of the Prophet’s sayings would reflect the environment of the Prophet’s city, thus demonstrating Imam Bukhari’s commitment to preserving the authentic traditions. Maulana Mufti Khalil Ahmad also spoke about Imam Bukhari’s rejection of false beliefs and referred to the founder of Jamia Nizamia, Imam Muhammad Anwar Allah Farooqi (RA), who emphasized that engaging in teaching and learning is superior to engaging in prayers and supplications.

Maulana Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, the Sheikh-ul-Jamia of Jamia Nizamia, welcomed the attendees and mentioned that the annual event of the Sahih Bukhari lesson serves both to pay tribute to Imam Bukhari and to highlight the importance of Hadith and its central role in Islam. He encouraged students to adapt to contemporary challenges and to follow the example of their teachers in striving for excellence. He urged them to contribute to the community and nation with the knowledge they acquire. He also remarked on the growth of Jamia Nizamia, attributing its success to the blessings of Allah, the Prophet (PBUH), and the founder of the institution, and assured that the institution would continue its mission of spreading knowledge until the Day of Judgment.

Maulana Dr. Hafiz Syed Badi-ud-Din Sabri, an esteemed member of Jamia Nizamia, spoke on the subject of the respect for the Prophet and presented numerous examples from Hadith that illustrated the deep love and respect the Companions had for the Prophet (PBUH). He noted that the Companions revered anything associated with the Prophet (PBUH) more than their own lives and even sought the remnants of His water for their own benefit, displaying unparalleled devotion. He emphasized that, in the case of the Prophet, the Companions considered respect to be above all commands, contrary to the general rule that instructions are prioritized over etiquette.

Maulana Dr. Mufti Hafiz Syed Zia-ud-Din Naqshbandi, the Sheikh-ul-Fiqh and Mufti of Jamia Nizamia, discussed Imam Bukhari’s scholarly approach and his method of ijtihad (independent legal reasoning). He explained that Imam Bukhari’s approach to jurisprudence always prioritized the Qur’an and Hadith over personal opinion. Imam Bukhari’s contributions, according to him, were not only profound in terms of ijtihad but also visionary, taking into account both immediate and long-term implications.

Maulana Hafiz Mufti Syed Sagheer Ahmad Naqshbandi, the Sheikh-ul-Hadith of Jamia Nizamia, addressed the significance of Hadith and its role in the school of thought of the Hanafi scholars. He mentioned that those who consider Sahih Bukhari to be at odds with the Hanafi perspective are mistaken and provided examples from Hadith to clarify this misunderstanding. He also stressed the importance of hard work and diligence in the pursuit of knowledge, highlighting that those who engage with Hadith are blessed with closeness to the Prophet (PBUH) and their faces are illuminated in both this world and the Hereafter.

Maulana Hafiz Mir Latif Ali, the Sheikh-ul-Tafseer at Jamia Nizamia, highlighted the importance and benefits of Hadith as a field of study. He praised the dedication and sincerity of the narrators of Hadith who have preserved this invaluable treasure for future generations.

The event was concluded with the distribution of honor to the faculty by the students, and the ceremony was attended by a large number of scholars, faculty members, students, alumni, and the general public.