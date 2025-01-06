Legal Awareness Booth Opens at All India Industrial Exhibition, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) has established a Legal Aid & Advice Centre at the 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, Nampally, Hyderabad, starting from January 6, 2025. The centre, located at Stall Nos. 1993 and 1994, aims to raise public awareness about various laws, government schemes, including NALSA schemes, and the availability of legal services for those in need.

The centre was inaugurated on January 6, 2025, at 6:30 PM by Hon’ble Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana and Executive Chairman of the TSLSA.

Prominent attendees at the event included:

Sri Ch Panchakshari , Member Secretary, TSLSA

Smt. Y. Renuka , Chief Judge, City Civil Court

Sri S. Sasidhar Reddy , District Judge, Rangareddy District

Smt. G. Kalarchana , Administrative Officer, TSLSA

Sri Javeed Pasha , Secretary

Sri Kiran Kumar , Secretary

, Secretary Smt. Sridevi, Secretary

Advocates and officials from various legal services institutions also participated in the event. The centre is dedicated to ensuring access to justice and legal aid for the marginalized and underprivileged sections of society.

