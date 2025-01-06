Legal Awareness Booth Opens at All India Industrial Exhibition, Hyderabad

Hyderabad

The centre was inaugurated on January 6, 2025, at 6:30 PM by Hon’ble Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana and Executive Chairman of the TSLSA.

Syed Mubashir6 January 2025 - 21:23
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) has established a Legal Aid & Advice Centre at the 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, Nampally, Hyderabad, starting from January 6, 2025. The centre, located at Stall Nos. 1993 and 1994, aims to raise public awareness about various laws, government schemes, including NALSA schemes, and the availability of legal services for those in need.

Prominent attendees at the event included:

  • Sri Ch Panchakshari, Member Secretary, TSLSA
  • Smt. Y. Renuka, Chief Judge, City Civil Court
  • Sri S. Sasidhar Reddy, District Judge, Rangareddy District
  • Smt. G. Kalarchana, Administrative Officer, TSLSA
  • Sri Javeed Pasha, Secretary
  • Sri Kiran Kumar, Secretary
  • Smt. Sridevi, Secretary

Advocates and officials from various legal services institutions also participated in the event. The centre is dedicated to ensuring access to justice and legal aid for the marginalized and underprivileged sections of society.

Administrative Officer
Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), Hyderabad

