Libya Denies Reports of Plans to Resettle Immigrants Within the Country

Tripoli Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) has issued a strong denial against recent reports suggesting that the country intends to resettle undocumented immigrants within its borders. In an official statement released on Monday, the government labeled these reports as “misleading” and “completely false.”

Response to Social Media Claims and Minister’s Meeting

The denial follows a surge of social media claims that Libya’s Minister of Local Governance, Badr Al-Din Al-Toumi, made statements regarding the resettlement of undocumented immigrants during his recent meeting with Nicoletta Giordano, head of the International Organization for Migration mission in Libya. These claims gained significant traction after the meeting in Tripoli on Saturday, prompting the GNU to clarify its position.

Libya’s Commitment to Tackling Illegal Migration

The Libyan government reaffirmed its strong stance on illegal migration, reiterating its firm rejection of any plans to resettle immigrants. This position was first made clear during the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum in Tripoli in July 2024. In the latest statement, Libya underscored its commitment to cooperating with international partners, particularly the European Union, to combat illegal immigration, all while upholding national sovereignty and respecting human rights.

Libya’s Role as a Key Transit Point

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has emerged as a crucial transit country for African migrants attempting to reach Europe. The country has struggled to manage the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, often in dangerous and overcrowded vessels.

Support for UN Efforts to Stabilize Libya

In February of this year, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah expressed his government’s support for United Nations (UN) initiatives aimed at enhancing stability within Libya. Dbeibah made the remarks during a meeting with Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the newly appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya. The meeting focused on Libya’s commitment to supporting UN-led efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

Libya’s latest statement on immigration policies continues to attract significant attention as the country faces both internal challenges and external pressure in managing its immigration and human rights concerns.