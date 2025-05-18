Liquor Prices Expected to Rise

Hyderabad – The Telangana government is reportedly preparing to raise liquor prices across various brands by 10 to 15 percent, in an effort to boost revenue. This comes just months after beer prices were increased in February.

Sources indicate that the revised pricing could be implemented as early as Monday. However, low-cost liquor brands might remain unaffected. Officials estimate the proposed hike could bring in an additional ₹130 to ₹150 crore in monthly revenue for the State exchequer.

Although no official announcement has been made, a revised rate list of several liquor brands is already circulating on social media. Wine shop owners, too, claim they haven’t received any formal instructions from the Excise department yet.

According to initial details, the prices could rise by ₹40 to ₹60 per bottle. For example, Ballantine’s 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch, currently priced at ₹4,150, may be revised to ₹4,210. Likewise, Johnnie Walker Black Label 12-Year-Old may go up from ₹4,690 to ₹4,730.

The Price Fixation Committee is believed to have submitted its recommendations to the Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, and a final order is awaited.

Meanwhile, confusion prevails among wine dealers about how the hike will impact their existing stock. One wine shop owner in Banjara Hills said they had only learned of the price hike through messages circulating on WhatsApp, with no official word yet.

“There’s uncertainty on whether current inventory can be sold at the old prices or if the new rates will apply across the board,” said a representative from the Telangana Wine Dealers Association.

It’s worth noting that in February, beer prices were hiked by 15 percent following a dispute with United Breweries Limited, which had suspended supplies to the State due to stagnant pricing. The government initially resisted the demands but later approved the price increase.