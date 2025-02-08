Pan India
Live Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: AAP Hat-Trick or BJP Comeback? Counting Begins Today
Get live updates on Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Will AAP achieve a hat-trick or will BJP make a comeback? Follow real-time counting, constituency-wise results, and expert analysis here.
The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 are finally here, with counting underway to determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will secure a historic hat-trick or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage a dramatic comeback. As polling stations across the capital report their numbers, political analysts and citizens alike are glued to live updates, eager to see which party will govern Delhi for the next five years.
This election has been a fierce battle between AAP’s focus on governance and BJP’s national agenda, with both parties leaving no stone unturned in their campaigns. Stay tuned for real-time updates, constituency-wise results, and expert analysis as the fate of Delhi’s political landscape unfolds.
AAP's Amanatullah Khan Retains Okhla Seat Against BJP's Manish Chaudhary By Margin Of 23,639 VotesAam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan won the Okhla constituency in a triangular contest with a margin of 23,639 votes against BJP leader Manish Chaudhary.
Delhi polls: Parvesh Verma emerges as giant slayer, ends Arvind Kejriwal’s supremacyBJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-slayer on Saturday when he emerged victorious against AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fierce contest from the New Delhi seat by a margin of 4,089 votes. Verma, 47, bagged 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit got 25,999 votes and 4,568 votes. Parvesh, a two-time MP from West Delhi, mounted a highly spirited campaign in New Delhi even before the official announcement of his candidature by the BJP. Two months before the poll, Verma ensured that he reached out to the maximum number of voters in a door-to-door campaign, covering thousands of households in his constituency.
Party leadership will decide next CM of Delhi: Parvesh VermaBJP's Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, said the party's leadership will decide the next chief minister of Delhi. Parvesh Verma, former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma's son, also thanked people and called it "the victory of the people of the national capital".
BJP sweeps away AAP, Kejriwal and Sisodia defeated in their bastion cityNew Delhi: The BJP on Saturday cleaned out the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it. The BJP won or was leading in 49 of the 70 seats, comfortably over the majority mark of 36, and the AAP was way behind with 21, according to the Election Commission website.
Arvind Kejriwal defeated by BJPNew Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has been defeated by the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the high-profile New Delhi constituency by a margin of 4,089 votes, dealing a major blow to the ruling party. With the BJP leading in 48 out of 70 seats, AAP is heading towards a significant defeat, managing to secure only 22 seats. After his victory, Verma said, "This is not just my win, it is the triumph of the people of Delhi who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks and development over deception. I humbly thank every voter who placed their trust in me."
Delhi results: Three AAP ministers win amid string of losses for senior party leadersTop AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, both CM and deputy CM for the majority of the last two terms, are headed for losses from their seats in the Delhi Assembly polls but three ministers of the AAP government were the saving grace for the party. Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain, who were ministers in the Delhi government, secured victories from Babarpur, Sultanpur Majra, and Ballimaran, respectively, amid what is likely to be a string of losses for senior leaders of the party.
Delhi poll results a ‘setback’, AAP’s fight against BJP to continue: AtishiDelhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Saturday accepted the people's mandate in the assembly elections, calling it a "setback" but vowing to continue the party's struggle against the BJP. The BJP was set to stage a comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping AAP away from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country.
Delhi Results as on ECI WebsiteThe latest Delhi Election results reveal a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP leads in 47 seats, while the AAP is ahead in 23 seats. With a total of 70 seats up for grabs, the BJP appears to be on its way to securing a majority in the Delhi Assembly.
Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 17 30 47 Aam Aadmi Party - AAAP 11 12 23 Total 28 42 70
Maliwal Slams AAP Over Delhi Poll Results, Shares Draupadi’s ‘Cheer Haran’ ImageNew Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, attributing their loss in the Delhi Assembly elections to their "arrogance." In a tweet, Maliwal shared an image of Draupadi’s “cheer haran” (stripping) from the Mahabharat, drawing a parallel between the incident and AAP's downfall. Maliwal wrote, “Even Ravan’s arrogance did not last,” in another post on X, further criticizing the party and its leadership.
Delhi Results:AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj loses Greater Kailash seat, party colleague Gopal Rai wins Babarpur.
End to reign of lies, deceit; start of new era of development: Shah on Delhi poll resultsSenior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Delhi poll results as the beginning of a new era of development in the national capital and an end to the reign of lies, deceit and corruption.
Delhi Election 2025: BJP Candidates Who Declared Winner by ECI
Sr. No. Constituency Candidate Name Votes Secured Vote Margin Rounds Completed 1 Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta 68,200 29,595 14/14 2 Tri Nagar Tilak Ram Gupta 59,073 15,896 14/14 3 Moti Nagar Harish Khurana 57,565 11,657 13/13 4 Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa 64,132 18,190 12/12 5 Rajinder Nagar Umang Bajaj 46,671 1,231 14/14 6 Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar 80,469 6,239 23/23 7 Sangam Vihar Chandan Kumar Choudhary 54,049 344 19/19 8 Greater Kailash Shikha Roy 49,594 3,188 14/14 9 Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi (Ravi Negi) 74,060 28,072 13/13 10 Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma 65,858 11,542 12/12 11 Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely 56,858 12,748 11/11
Delhi Election 2025: AAP Candidates Who Declared Winner by ECI
Sr. No. Constituency Candidate Name Votes Secured Vote Margin 1 Sultanpur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat 58,767 17,126 2 Sadar Bazar Som Dutt 56,177 6,307 3 Chandni Chowk Pundar Deep Singh Sawhney (Sabby) 38,993 16,572 4 Ballimaran Imran Hussain 57,004 29,823 5 Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh 52,134 11,656 6 Delhi Cantt Virender Singh Kadian 22,191 2,029 7 Tughlaqabad Sahi Ram 62,155 14,711 8 Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) 61,792 6,293 9 Babarpur Gopal Rai 76,192 18,994
BJP bags 8 seats, AAP 8 in DelhiThe BJP won 8 seats and AAP 8 in the Delhi Assembly election, according to the latest EC data.
BJP’s Parvesh Verma claims victory over Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency
BJP's Parvesh Verma claims victory over Kejriwal in New Delhi constituencyBJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma on Saturday claimed he had defeated AAP convenor and two-time chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking to reporters here, Verma, the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the city for his "victory".
AAP wins Delhi Cantt, Kondli seats; BJP victorious in Shalimar Bagh, Rajouri GardenThe Election Commission declared that AAP’s Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantt seat by a margin of 2,029 votes. The BJP’s Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes. AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar won the Kondli seat by 6,293 votes, while BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa secured Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.
Delhi Results:BJP Triumphs in Rajouri Garden as Manjinder Singh Sirsa Secures Decisive Win In Rajouri Garden, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa emerged victorious, securing 64,132 votes, marking a notable gain of 18,190 votes. AAP’s A Dhanwati Chandela, on the other hand, suffered a defeat, managing only 45,942 votes, a decrease of the same amount. Meanwhile, Congress’s Dharam Pal Chandela was far behind, earning just 3,198 votes, reflecting a significant loss of 60,934 votes. The BJP's victory in this key constituency further highlights its growing dominance in Delhi.
Two national parties get less vote share than NOTA in Delhi pollsVoters in Delhi preferred the 'none of the above' option over two national parties, BSP and CPI(M), emerging election results data shows.
- AIMIM's MOHD. TAHIR HUSSAIN is Trailing from Mustafabad, BJP's MOHAN SINGH BISHT is Leading with 33164 Votes, AAP's ADEEL AHMAD KHAN is on 2nd Position.
AMANATULLAH KHAN is Leading from Okhla 15178 Votes, AIMIM's SHIFA UR REHMAN KHAN gets 20844 Votes.
Delhi Results:Delhi CM Atishi Won from Her Constituency. Reports
Delhi Results:BJP is Leading in 47 Seats and AAP in 22, Cong 0, AIMIM 0
Delhi ResultsAAP Faces Two Big Blows, Former CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia Lost from Their Respective Seats, Atishi too Trailing.
New Delhi Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal’s Stronghold Broken, Parvesh Verma Wins from New Delhi SeatIn a major upset, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost his re-election bid from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. BJP’s Parvesh Verma emerged victorious, breaking Kejriwal’s long-held dominance over the seat. Kejriwal, who has represented the New Delhi constituency since 2013, had previously defeated Congress’s Sheila Dikshit in a landmark victory that launched the AAP into prominence. Verma’s win signals a shift in Delhi's political landscape, as the BJP strengthened its position in the capital. This defeat is a significant blow to Kejriwal and AAP, marking the end of an era of dominance in the constituency. As the results continue to pour in, all eyes are now on how this loss will affect Kejriwal’s future within AAP and the party’s standing in the city.
Delhi Election Results Live: Manish Sisodia concedes defeat from JangpuraIn a big blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior leader and former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat from the Jangpura seat, losing to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marvah by over 600 votes.
BJP ahead in 45 seats, poised to form govt in Delhi after 26 years; AAP leads in 25
Delhi Results: Arvind Kejriwal LostArvind Kejriwal Lost from New Delhi
BJP ahead in 45 seats, poised to form govt in Delhi after 26 years; AAP leads in 25The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the saffron party ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 25.
Delhi Results:Manish Sisodia Has Lost from Jangpura.
Delhi Results:AAP's Avadh Ojha is Trailing by 21270 Votes from Patparganj, BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is Leading.
TARVINDER SINGH MARWAH Have won from Jangpura, AAP's Manish Sisodia by 400 Votes: Reports
Delhi Results:Arvind Kejriwal is Trailing by 1800+ Votes after 10 Rounds of Counting.
Delhi Results:After Omar Abdullah, Sanjay Raut also criticized AAP and Congress, saying that the result in Delhi is reflecting the consequence of both parties contesting the elections separately.
Delhi Results:AAP's Manish Sisodia is Trailing by 225 Votes from Jangpura, BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah is Leading.
Delhi Results:Delhi CM Atishi is Trailing from Kalkaji by 3231 Votes, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is Leading.
Delhi Results: OkhlaAAP's Amanatullah Khan is Leading from Okhla by 10715 Votes, AIMIM's Shifa Ur Rahman Khan is Trailing.
Delhi Results: Arvind Kejriwal TrailingArvind Kejriwal is Trailing by 1170 Votes after 9 Rounds of Counting, BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh is Leading.
Delhi Results: J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Election Results 2025: PM Modi to Address BJP Workers at 7 PMSources have confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers at 7 PM as the party moves closer to making a comeback in Delhi after 27 years.
UP Bypolls:
BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan ahead in UP's Milkipur bypollBJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan was leading by a margin of 22,152 votes against his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Ajit Prasad after the eighth round of counting for the Milkipur assembly bypoll on Saturday, according to the Election Commission website.
Delhi Election Results 2025: AAP Narrows the GapAs the Election Commission of India begins releasing trends for the 70 seats, the race remains tight. The margins in 18 seats are under 2,000 votes. Currently, the BJP leads in 40 seats, while AAP is ahead in 30.
Celebrations start at BJP headquarters as trends show decisive lead in Delhi
Celebrations start at BJP headquarters as trends show decisive lead in DelhiBJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends showed the saffron party returning to power in the national capital after more than 26 years with a decisive mandate.
Delhi ResultsArvind Kejriwal is Trailing from New Delhi Seat, BJP's PARVESH SAHIB SINGH is Leading by 225 Votes.
UP bypoll:
BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan ahead in Milkipur seat
EC trends show BJP ahead in 43 seats, AAP 27; Kejriwal leads by 343 votesThe BJP was leading in 43 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 27, according to the early trends released by the Election Commission. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was leading by 343 votes from the New Delhi seat after three rounds of counting. However, Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was trailing by 1,314 votes in Jagpura.
Delhi Election Results 2025: Current Status of Leading and Trailing Candidates
- Kalkaji: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri is leading against AAP’s Atishi.
- Okhla: BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is ahead of AAP’s Amanatullah Khan.
- Mustafabad: BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht is leading over AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan.
- Timarpur: AAP’s Surinder Pal Singh Bitoo is leading.
- Nangloi Jat: BJP’s Manoj Kumar Shokeen is leading.
- Shakur Basti: BJP’s Karnail Singh is leading in the seat.
Delhi will have BJP CM, central leadership will decide who it will be: Virendra SachdevaThe next Delhi chief minister will be from the BJP but the central leadership will decide on who it will be, the party's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday as votes were counted for the assembly elections held earlier this week. The BJP was leading in 38 seats and the AAP in 27, according to early trends on the Election Commission website.
Atishi trails in Kalkaji, rival Bidhuri says AAP will be 'eliminated'
Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Leads in Okhla, AIMIM StrugglesIn a surprising turn of events, BJP is leading in the two seats contested by AIMIM in Delhi, according to early trends. In Okhla, BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is ahead of AAP’s Amanatullah Khan by 2,260 votes. AIMIM’s Shifa-ur-Rehman Khan has secured 359 votes, while Congress’s Ariba Khan has 475 votes. In Mustafabad, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht is leading AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan by a significant margin of 16,181 votes. AIMIM’s Tahir Hussain has managed just 119 votes, with Congress’s Ali Mehdi securing 722 votes.
Delhi Election Results 2025: Kejriwal is now leading from New Delhi seatAfter trailing for the longest time, Arvind Kejriwal is finally leading from the New Delhi seat, according to early trends. He is up against BJP’s Pervesh Verma and is leading by a slender margin of just 254 votes.
Delhi Election Results 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Still TrailsAs per early trends in the Delhi Election 2025, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal continues to trail, with BJP’s Parvesh Verma extending his lead.
Initial EC trends show BJP ahead in 24 seats, AAP six
Delhi Election Result BJP Leads
BJP leading in 30 seats, show early TV trends; AAP ahead in 22, Congress 1The BJP was leading in 30 seats while AAP was ahead in 22 and the Congress one, as counting of votes continued for the assembly election in Delhi.
“Baby Kejriwal” Symbolizes AAP’s Grassroots ConnectYoung supporter Avyan Tomar, dressed as Kejriwal, joins AAP loyalists outside the party office, chanting slogans for a hat-trick victory.
CM Atishi Trails by 5,000 VotesBJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri extends lead over CM Atishi in Kalkaji, a setback for AAP’s education and healthcare-focused campaign.
Kejriwal Accuses EC of Withholding Booth-Wise DataAAP alleges Election Commission withheld Form 17C data, crucial for verifying EVM counts. EC denies claims, citing compliance with rules.
Controversial BJP Candidate Gains MomentumKapil Mishra, known for polarizing rhetoric, leads against AAP’s Manoj Tyagi in Karawal Nagar. Mishra lost the 2020 election by a narrow margin.
AAP’s Amanatullah Khan Leads in OkhlaAAP’s Amanatullah Khan holds a narrow lead against BJP and AIMIM candidates in Okhla, a constituency with significant minority votes.
ACB Serves Notice to Kejriwal Amid CountingAnti-Corruption Branch officials arrive at Kejriwal’s residence to seek evidence for his BJP poaching allegations. AAP calls it political intimidation.
BJP Leaders Celebrate Early TrendsDelhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva declares, “Delhi has voted for change,” predicting 50+ seats. AAP dismisses claims, citing fluctuating trends.
Congress’ Devender Yadav Leads in BadliCongress candidate Devender Yadav secures a rare lead in Badli against AAP’s Ajesh Yadav, marking a potential breakthrough for the party.
Saurabh Bharadwaj Defies Exit Polls, Leads in Greater KailashAAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj overtakes BJP’s Shikha Roy in Greater Kailash. AAP leaders dismiss exit polls, claiming internal data favors them.
BJP Surpasses 36-Seat Majority ThresholdEarly trends show BJP leading in 37 seats, AAP in 25, and Congress in 1. Exit polls’ predictions of a BJP victory gain credibility.
Kejriwal, Atishi, Sisodia Struggle in Initial RoundsAAP’s top brass—Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi), CM Atishi (Kalkaji), and Manish Sisodia (Jangpura)—trail as BJP gains momentum.
BJP Leads in New Delhi, Kalkaji, and JangpuraBJP candidates Parvesh Verma (New Delhi), Ramesh Bidhuri (Kalkaji), and Tarvinder Singh (Jangpura) surge ahead in initial trends. AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi trail.
Vote Counting Commences Across 19 Centers Amid Tight SecurityCounting of postal ballots started at 8 AM under strict security, with 5,000 personnel deployed. EVM counting began 30 minutes later. AAP, BJP, and Congress await their fate in the 70-seat assembly.