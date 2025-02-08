Live Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: AAP Hat-Trick or BJP Comeback? Counting Begins Today

The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 are finally here, with counting underway to determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will secure a historic hat-trick or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage a dramatic comeback. As polling stations across the capital report their numbers, political analysts and citizens alike are glued to live updates, eager to see which party will govern Delhi for the next five years.

This election has been a fierce battle between AAP’s focus on governance and BJP’s national agenda, with both parties leaving no stone unturned in their campaigns. Stay tuned for real-time updates, constituency-wise results, and expert analysis as the fate of Delhi’s political landscape unfolds.