Looking to Rent Out Her Flat, Woman Duped by Cyber Fraudsters in New Scam

Secunderabad, Telangana: In yet another alarming case of cyber fraud, a woman from Secunderabad fell victim to a scam involving a fake army officer, losing ₹1.31 lakh in the process. The cybercriminal used a new tactic called ‘reverse payment mode’ to carry out the fraud.

New Online Scam Targets Property Listings

The victim had posted her flat for rent on an online platform. Soon after, she received a call from an individual claiming to be an army official interested in renting the flat. Gaining her trust, the fraudster assured her that he would pay the advance rent immediately.

Also Read: Simhachalam Tragedy: Eight Devotees Killed as Wall Collapses During Chandanaotsavam Festival

However, he told the woman that army payments work on a reverse mode, where she would first receive a small test amount and then refund it, supposedly to confirm the transaction. This is a common trick used in reverse payment scams.

₹1.31 Lakh Transferred Before Victim Realized the Fraud

Believing the caller’s story, the woman followed the instructions and ended up transferring ₹1.31 lakh to the scammer’s account. After receiving the money, the fraudster’s phone was switched off, and he became unreachable.

Realizing she had been scammed, the woman filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police (CCS) in Secunderabad. Authorities have taken up the investigation and warned citizens to stay vigilant against such fraudulent schemes.

Cyber Crime on the Rise Despite Awareness Campaigns

Despite multiple awareness initiatives by police and cybersecurity agencies, cybercrime continues to surge, with scammers constantly evolving their tactics. Officials urge the public to verify identities and avoid sharing financial information without proper authentication.