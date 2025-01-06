FIR Filed Against Thane Man for Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Thane: Thane police have registered an FIR against a 26-year-old man, Hitesh Dhende, for allegedly threatening Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The case involves the use of derogatory language and death threats made via a social media post, sparking serious security concerns.

Details of the Incident

The accused, identified as Hitesh Dhende, resides in Varli Pada, Thane city. According to Gulzarilal Fadtare, Senior Inspector at Sri Nagar police station, the social media post targeted the Deputy CM with derogatory language and threats to his life.

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by an activist from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, prompting swift action from the local authorities.

Charges Filed Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Dhende under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

Section 133: Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonor a person.

Intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Criminal intimidation.

Defamation.

These charges reflect the severity of the alleged offense and underscore the importance of ensuring the safety of public officials.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

The police have launched an active search to locate and apprehend the accused, who remains at large. Authorities are also probing the motive behind the social media post and whether it involved any larger conspiracy.

Political and Public Reactions

The incident has drawn widespread attention in political and public circles:

Shiv Sena activists have condemned the act, emphasizing the need for stronger action against threats to public officials.

The case raises questions about the safety of political leaders, especially in the digital era where social media has become a platform for targeted harassment and threats.

The incident has also sparked conversations about online behavior and the need for responsible use of social media.

Digital Threats Against Public Figures: A Growing Concern

This case adds to the growing number of instances where social media platforms are used to issue threats against public figures. Cybercrime experts point out that while platforms have guidelines to prevent misuse, enforcing them consistently remains a challenge.

Authorities have urged users to report such posts promptly to enable swift action. The government is also exploring ways to enhance online monitoring systems to prevent such incidents in the future.