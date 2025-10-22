Hyderabad Shocker: Man Sets Friend on Fire During Drunken Altercation in Balapur

Ranga Reddy: A shocking incident unfolded in Balapur, under the Rachakonda Commissionerate, where a man allegedly set his friend on fire following a drinking session.

According to police sources, Abdul Fathali, a 32-year-old auto driver from Errakunta, and his friend Jahangir, an auto driver from Patabasti, frequently consumed alcohol together. On the day of the incident, Jahangir lured Fathali into drinking and, along with alcohol, carried a bottle of petrol. After the two consumed alcohol and became intoxicated, Jahangir reportedly poured petrol on Fathali and set him ablaze.

Fathali sustained severe burns, with approximately 50% of his body injured, and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Local residents alerted authorities, and the Balapur police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. As of now, no formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident, according to Inspector Sudhakar of Balapur Police Station.

Police have registered the case and are conducting further investigations to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this violent act.

This incident highlights the dangers of alcohol-fueled disputes and has left the local community in shock.

