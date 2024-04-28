Man, son killed in Road accident

North India

Hardoi (UP): A 65-year-old man and his son were killed, and six members of the family injured when their car collided with a tree in the Sawaijpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Their car went out of control and collided with a tree, killing Rahees Khan (65) and his son Shakib (45), the police said.

Six other family members injured in the accident were taken to the local community health centre, from where they were referred to the district hospital, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The injured are undergoing treatment and the matter is being investigated, he said.

