Man, Who Issued Death Threat to Salman Khan Traced to Gujarat Village

Mumbai: The man accused of sending a death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been traced to a village in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, Mumbai Police confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect has been identified as Mayank Pandya, a 25-year-old who is reportedly mentally unstable and currently undergoing treatment.

Threat Sent via WhatsApp to Transport Department

The threat was delivered on Sunday to the official WhatsApp number of the Worli Transport Department. In the chilling message, the sender warned of storming Khan’s residence or targeting his vehicle with explosives. The incident comes exactly a year after a shooting outside the actor’s Bandra home.

Police Respond Swiftly, Security Tightened

In response, the Worli police registered an FIR and swiftly upgraded security around Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments. Within 24 hours, investigators used technical surveillance to track down the sender in Waghodia taluka of Vadodara.

Mentally Ill Suspect Served Notice

According to Mumbai Police, Mayank Pandya has been served a legal notice to appear for questioning. An officer stated:

“Using technical intelligence, we tracked Pandya to his home. As he is undergoing treatment for mental illness, we have served him a notice and asked him to join the investigation.”

Series of Threats Against Salman Khan

This latest threat adds to a string of security concerns for the actor. Following his conviction in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, Khan has been under increased security surveillance.

On April 14, 2023 , two unknown men fired four shots outside his Bandra home.

, two unknown men outside his Bandra home. Khan stopped greeting fans from his balcony and installed bulletproof glass in his apartment.

in his apartment. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for that attack through a social media post.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing the investigation while maintaining strict vigilance around Salman Khan’s residence. No official statement has been made by the actor or his legal team regarding the latest threat.