Manmohan Singh Statue to Be Installed at Wipro Junction in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor

Hyderabad: In a significant tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is preparing to install a large statue at Wipro Junction, one of the busiest locations in the city’s IT Corridor.

HMDA Plans Manmohan Singh Statue at Key IT Hub

The proposed location, Wipro Circle in Gachibowli, is a major traffic junction surrounded by tech companies and educational institutions. The HMDA has finalized plans to develop a landscaped park next to the junction and install the bronze statue of the veteran Congress leader and economist as a mark of respect for his contributions to India’s economic reforms.

Beautification Project to Include Greenery and Seating

Officials revealed that the area around the statue of Manmohan Singh will be developed into a mini-urban park, with landscaping, seating arrangements, and lighting to make the space aesthetically appealing and suitable for public visits.

Why Wipro Junction Was Chosen

Wipro Circle is located in the heart of Hyderabad’s Madhapur-Gachibowli IT belt, an area symbolic of India’s tech-driven growth — much of which was seeded during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Finance Minister in the 1990s and later as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

Statue to Honor a Reformer and Statesman

Dr. Manmohan Singh is widely respected for his economic liberalization policies and stable leadership. Installing his statue at a technology hub is seen as a gesture to highlight his role in shaping modern India’s economic direction.

Unveiling Ceremony Soon

The statue inauguration ceremony is expected to be held in the coming weeks, with participation from senior political leaders, HMDA officials, and local dignitaries.