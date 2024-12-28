Manmohan Singh’s Final Journey Begins from AICC Headquarters with Full State Honours

Manmohan Singh’s final journey began from the AICC headquarters as leaders paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. The funeral will be held with full state honours.

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s final journey began on Saturday morning at the AICC headquarters, where senior Congress leaders gathered to pay homage to the iconic leader.

Manmohan Singh’s Last Journey

A flower-adorned vehicle carrying Singh’s mortal remains departed the Congress headquarters amid heartfelt chants of “Manmohan Singh Amar Rahe.” Earlier, the mortal remains were transported from his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Road to the AICC headquarters at 9 AM.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, along with other prominent party members, paid their final respects for over an hour. Singh’s wife, Gursharan Kaur, and one of his daughters also laid a wreath on his body in a poignant farewell.

Funeral Preparations at Nigam Bodh Ghat

Final arrangements for Singh’s last rites were made at the Nigam Bodh Ghat, where the funeral was scheduled for 11:45 AM with full state honours.

Nation Mourns the Loss of Manmohan Singh

The former Prime Minister, who passed away on Thursday night at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to age-related complications, was 92 years old. Widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reforms, Singh led the nation as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

National Mourning Declared

As a mark of respect for Singh’s immense contributions to the nation, the Union Home Ministry has announced a seven-day national mourning. During this period, the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country.

Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Dr. Singh will be remembered for his transformative economic policies and steadfast leadership during his decade-long tenure as Prime Minister. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.