Metro Horror: Man Pours Petrol, Ignites Fire in Packed Train Over Marital Dispute: Video

Seoul, South Korea: A horrifying incident unfolded in Seoul, South Korea, when a man set fire to a metro train carriage while passengers were still inside. The act of arson triggered panic, with several passengers narrowly escaping serious injury.

Petrol Poured and Fire Set Inside Moving Train

According to officials, the incident occurred on May 31 when a 67-year-old man boarded a metro train in Seoul carrying a black bag. As the train progressed along its route, the man took out a bottle of petrol and suddenly poured it on the train floor, terrifying the passengers.

Chaos ensued as people tried to escape the compartment. In the rush, a woman fell, injuring her heel and leaving behind her sandals and phone in desperation to save her life. Once the compartment was emptied, the man ignited the petrol, leading to a massive fire and thick smoke.

Also Read: Bengaluru Rapido Twist: Rider Wasn’t the First to Hit, CCTV Shows Woman Striking First

Train Filled with Smoke, Passengers Gasp for Breath

The fire quickly engulfed the compartment, filling it with dense smoke. Passengers reportedly began gasping for air, and several became ill due to smoke inhalation. Fortunately, metro staff responded within minutes and managed to extinguish the fire.

According to reports, one-person sustained injuries, and five others were affected by the smoke. No fatalities were reported, but the incident left a deep psychological impact on those involved.

서울지하철 5호선 방화범 CCTV

사망자 없는게 기적이네요 pic.twitter.com/IQMowGZkWH — 브이몬 (@XXV_mon) June 25, 2025

Accused Caught After Fleeing the Scene

The assailant fled the scene after starting the fire. However, local police swiftly launched an investigation and tracked him down. He was arrested and produced before a court, where he claimed that he committed the act because his wife had divorced him.

Video of the Incident Goes Viral

Footage from the metro station and onboard CCTV capturing the terrifying moments has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage and concern. Authorities are now reviewing security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police Continue Investigation

The police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the motive and planning behind the incident. Authorities are also checking whether the accused had any prior criminal record or mental health issues.

The incident has raised alarms about passenger safety and the need for stricter security checks in public transportation systems.