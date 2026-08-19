Minister Vivek Venkataswamy to Visit Japan to Explore Job Opportunities for Telangana Youth

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister G. Vivek Venkataswamy has announced that he will visit Japan on August 22 as part of the state government’s efforts to create employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana.

The minister said the proposed jobs could offer annual salaries ranging from Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh, providing significant career opportunities for eligible candidates.

Vivek Venkataswamy said the initiative is part of the Telangana government’s larger commitment to provide two lakh jobs in the state. He stated that the government has already provided employment opportunities to one lakh people and is working towards fulfilling the remaining target.

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The minister said his visit to Japan is aimed at exploring employment opportunities and strengthening cooperation with organisations and industries that can offer jobs to skilled youth from Telangana.

He expressed confidence that the proposed initiative would help create more high-paying employment opportunities and contribute to the government’s efforts to support the state’s young workforce.