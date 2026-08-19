Telangana Government Orders 20% of Additional Movie Ticket Revenue for Film Workers’ Welfare

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued key orders regarding the increase in movie ticket prices, directing that 20 per cent of the additional revenue generated through the hike be contributed towards the welfare of film industry workers.

According to the orders, a portion of the collections generated through the enhanced ticket prices of major films, including Peddi, Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Akhanda 2, is to be deposited for welfare purposes.

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The government has directed that 20 per cent of the additional revenue earned from the ticket price increase be credited to the accounts of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Welfare Association and the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC).

Producers have reportedly been instructed to collect the specified amount from exhibitors and ensure that it is deposited in the designated welfare accounts.

The Telangana government has made it clear that the condition should be strictly implemented for recently released and upcoming big-budget films that receive permission for a ticket price hike.

The move is aimed at ensuring that a share of the additional revenue generated through increased ticket prices is utilised for the welfare and support of workers associated with the Telugu film industry.