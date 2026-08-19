YSRCP accuses TDP-led Andhra govt of suppressing opposition after ex-MP arrested

Amaravati: A YSR Congress Party leader accused the TDP-led ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh of suppressing the opposition after former MP Margani Bharat was arrested by police in Rajahmundry on Wednesday while he was attending a party programme.

The arrest triggered tension in the area and evoked strong protest from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

According to YSRCP, Bharat, along with former MP Subhash Chandra Bose, had gone to the 36th Division in the town to attend a programme where local activists from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were joining the YSRCP.

Police deployed in large numbers stopped Bharat and YSRCP leaders from proceeding with the programme. This led to tense scenes as party leaders and workers questioned why police were interfering in a peaceful political activity.

Police later took Margani Bharat into custody and shifted him to a police station.

The opposition party said the arrest once again reflects the TDP-led coalition government’s misuse of the police to obstruct opposition political activities.

“The incident is yet another example of the atrocities being committed under the TDP coalition government by using the police against political opponents. Instead of allowing democratic political activities, the government is using the police machinery to intimidate YSRCP leaders and prevent them from reaching out to the people,” the YSRCP said in a statement.

The opposition party told Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that he can’t stop the opposition to his rule by using the police as a shield.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with elected representatives of local bodies, leaders, and key cadres from the Rajahmundry Rural Assembly constituency at the party’s central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with them the party’s situation in the constituency, organisational matters, issues faced by the public, programmes to be undertaken to strengthen the party, and the future course of action.