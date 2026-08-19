Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II: Jayesh Ranjan Urges Departments to Expedite NOCs

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan have urged government departments to speed up the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) required for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II project to avoid delays in implementation.

Ranjan emphasised the need for close coordination among various government departments and agencies involved in the ambitious metro expansion project. He called for timely clearances and faster resolution of pending issues so that construction and related works can progress according to schedule.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II project is aimed at significantly expanding the city’s metro network and improving public transport connectivity to several rapidly developing areas.

The proposed expansion is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and provide commuters with a reliable and efficient public transportation system.

Ranjan directed officials to identify pending NOCs and other clearances and ensure that they are processed without unnecessary delays. He also stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination for resolving issues related to land, roads, utilities and other infrastructure requirements.

The Telangana government has been pushing ahead with the metro expansion as part of its broader plans to strengthen Hyderabad’s urban infrastructure and meet the growing transportation needs of the city.

Officials have been asked to maintain regular coordination and closely monitor the progress of clearances so that the Metro Phase II works can move forward smoothly.