Fouzia Farhana20 October 2024 - 18:04
Minor fire breaks out in govt hospital in Telangana, no one injured

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out in a government hospital in Nirmal district in Telangana on Sunday, and no one was injured, police said.

The blaze erupted in the store room on the first floor of the hospital.

Police got the patients evacuated from the hospital, a senior police official said, adding it was a minor fire.

The fire personnel extinguished the flames.

Based on preliminary information, the official said, the fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short-circuit. TV visuals showed smoke emanating from one window of the hospital building. Further investigation is on.

