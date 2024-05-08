Minor held for planting mobile phone in women’s toilet of medical college in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly planting a mobile phone, equipped with a camera, inside the ladies’ restroom of Kastruba Medical College in the city, police said.

The matter came to light today when the cell phone began ringing and was recovered by the security personnel, they said.

The college authorities handed over the phone to the police following which the minor was apprehended based on the details available on the phone.

A case has been booked in the North Police Station of the city under appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused is said to have come to the college disguised as a patient. Later, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per due procedure.