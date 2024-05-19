Adluri Lakshman Accuses Malla Reddy of False Claims in Land Dispute; Malla Reddy Denies Allegations

Hyderabad: The ongoing land dispute involving former minister and Medchal MLA Malla Reddy has escalated, with Congress MLA from Dharmapuri and State government whip Adluri Lakshman accusing Malla Reddy of making false claims.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Lakshman alleged that Malla Reddy had falsely claimed ownership of land registered in survey number 82/e. He explained that in 2015, he and 14 others purchased the land after confirming there were no disputes. Despite multiple attempts to resolve the matter with Malla Reddy, including in the presence of BRS party leader Beri Subhash Reddy, Malla Reddy reportedly refused to participate in a land survey.

Lakshman stated that even when an injunction order was sought, Malla Reddy did not file a counter. He accused Malla Reddy of ignoring advice from K T Rama Rao, the then Municipal Minister, to settle the dispute. Lakshman called for an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court into Malla Reddy’s land holdings in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and warned that they would no longer remain silent if Malla Reddy continued to act unilaterally. He also mentioned that fencing on the disputed land was removed in 2016 and alleged that Malla Reddy and his family had threatened violence.

Lakshman clarified that in 2021, the land was sold to Srinivas Reddy, who is now facing difficulties due to the ongoing dispute. Lakshman asserted that Malla Reddy’s claims were bogus and urged the State government to take action if their documents were found to be incorrect.

In response, Malla Reddy countered the allegations, stating he was willing to resign if his documents were proven fake. He challenged Lakshman to prove his allegations and accused Congress leaders of possessing forged documents. Malla Reddy announced plans to meet with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Revenue Minister, and the Collector to present his original land documents.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the dispute continues. Revenue officials have conducted a thorough survey of the disputed land at Suchitra, identifying survey numbers 82 and 83. The survey report, which is currently being prepared, is expected to play a crucial role in resolving the dispute. Both parties maintain that the land belongs to them, making the upcoming survey report highly anticipated.