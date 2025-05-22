Miss World Beauties Dance to the Viral Telangana Folk Song ‘Ranu Bombayki Ranu’

Hyderabad: The ongoing Miss World pageant in Hyderabad has attracted contestants from across the globe. During their visit, the beauties were taken to key tourist and cultural spots around the city to experience local traditions.

Miss World Contestants Visit Victoria Memorial and Interact with Students

On a recent day, the Miss World contestants visited Victoria Memorial in Saroornagar, where they spent time with students from a local social residential school. The event was filled with joy and cultural exchange as the contestants mingled with the children and participated in fun activities.

Global Beauties Groove to Telangana Folk Hit ‘Ranu Mumbai Ki Rasu’

One highlight of the visit was when the contestants danced to the popular Telangana folk song ‘Ranu Mumbai Ki Rasu.’ Joining the students, they clapped and performed steps along with the catchy chorus, creating an uplifting and memorable moment. Videos of the dance have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

‘Ranu Mumbai Ki Rasu’ Gains Nationwide Popularity with Millions of Views

The folk song, released recently on YouTube, has captured hearts all over India, garnering millions of views. With lyrics by Ramu Rathod and featuring energetic dance moves, the song has become a nationwide sensation. Now, with international Miss World contestants joining in the dance, the song’s popularity is set to soar even higher.

This unique cultural exchange highlights the vibrant spirit of Telangana and the growing global interest in regional Indian art forms