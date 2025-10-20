Mother kills two children before ending life in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident on festival day, a woman killed her two children and later died by suicide in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, officials said. The incident occurred at Kondamallepally early Monday. According to police, Kanchala Nagalaxmi (27) strangled to death her daughter Avantika (9) and son Bavan Sai (7). She later died by hanging. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for autopsy. Police suspect that family disputes led to the tragedy.

The family hailed from Bapatla district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and had migrated to the Nalgonda district for livelihood a few years ago. Nagalaxmi’s husband was working as a construction worker while she was also working as a daily-wage labourer. Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the woman killed her children and later died by suicide after her husband left the house following an argument with her.

Also Read:AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Bihar Assembly election 2025

Police registered a case and took up an investigation, and informed Nagalaxmi’s relatives in Bapatla district. This is the latest in a series of such incidents in Telangana in recent months. Last week, a 27-year-old woman killed her twin toddlers before ending her life at her residence in Balanagar in Hyderabad. Challari Sailakshmi smothered her two-year-old twins, Chetan Karthikeya and Lasyata Valli, before jumping from the fourth floor of her apartment.

According to police, frequent quarrels between Srilakshmi and her husband, Anil Kumar, over the children’s health problems led to the incident. Chetan had a speech impairment, and the family had been taking him for regular speech therapy sessions. In August, a woman pushed her two sons into a water sump before attempting to end her life. While both the children drowned, the woman was rescued by a passerby. The elder child was three years old while the younger one was only eight months old.

According to police, frequent disputes between the woman and her husband over family planning issues and financial stress led to the incident. In April, a woman killed her two sons with an axe and then jumped to her death from the fifth floor of their apartment building in Gajularamaram. The woman was depressed as she was battling a long-standing eye condition and passed on the hereditary illness to her two children. There were also constant quarrels between the woman and her husband.



For More updates Visit Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) / X