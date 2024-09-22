MP Asaduddin Owaisi Calls for Respect and Protection of Women in Emotional Speech

Hyderabad: In a passionate address, Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi urged Muslim men to uphold the teachings of Islam by treating their wives with respect and dignity. Speaking at a recent gathering, Owaisi emphasized the contrast between the celebration of Milad-un-Nabi and the alarming instances of domestic violence that many women face.

Owaisi remarked, “You chant the name of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, and wave flags during Milad-un-Nabi, but are you truly honoring his teachings by abusing your wives?” He stressed that true masculinity lies in love and respect for one’s partner, not in violence.

The MP highlighted the emotional plight of women suffering in silence, many of whom have reported domestic abuse but found little recourse through legal avenues. “Our sisters are crying out for help, yet their voices are often ignored,” he lamented, calling for a collective responsibility to protect women in the community.

Owaisi referenced the example of Khadijah, may Allah be pleased with her, emphasizing that the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, always stood up for her rights and protection. “We too must emulate this example and ensure the safety and dignity of our wives,” he stated.

Concluding his address, Owaisi appealed to the youth, reminding them that domestic violence is a sin. “Honor your wives and bring about positive change in your lives. If not, remember, the consequences will affect you too.”

The speech resonated deeply with attendees, prompting discussions on the need for awareness and legal protections for women facing domestic violence.