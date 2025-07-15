Mumbai on Alert: Fake Bomb Threat Hits BSE, Police Begin Probe

Mumbai: The iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in South Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, triggering immediate action from Mumbai Police and the bomb squad. The threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough search revealed no explosives.

Threat Email Claims RDX Bombs Planted in BSE Feroze Tower

According to police sources, the BSE received a threatening email from an ID named “Comrade Pinayari Vijayan” via its official website. The message claimed:

“Four RDX IED bombs have been placed in the BSE’s Feroze Tower Building, and they will explode at 3 PM.”

Mumbai Police responded swiftly, deploying a bomb disposal squad and security teams to the BSE premises. A search operation was immediately launched to secure the building and its surroundings.

Police Register Case Under Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita

Following the incident, a case was registered at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). Officials confirmed that after a detailed search, nothing suspicious was found, and the email threat was confirmed to be fake.

An investigation is ongoing to trace the sender and origin of the email. Cybercrime teams have been alerted to assist with digital forensics.

Series of Bomb Threats Across India Raise Concerns

This incident comes on the heels of a series of similar hoax threats reported across the country:

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday.

received bomb threat emails on Monday. The Golden Temple in Amritsar also received a threat via email, prompting a high-security search.

also received a threat via email, prompting a high-security search. The SGPC (Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee) filed a complaint regarding the threat to Darbar Sahib and the langar hall.

Reacting to the Amritsar threat, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla posted on X (formerly Twitter):