Stock Markets Rise: Sensex Jumps 156 Points, Nifty Nears 25,150

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a strong note on Monday, backed by positive domestic cues, particularly softening inflation and firm support from midcap and smallcap stocks. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in the morning session, reflecting a cautiously bullish sentiment in the broader market.

Sensex and Nifty Trade in Green as Inflation Softens

At 9:24 am, the BSE Sensex was up 156 points or 0.19% at 82,410, while the NSE Nifty gained 55 points, standing at 25,136. The bullish start was fueled by favorable macroeconomic indicators, particularly a sharp decline in CPI inflation, which is now expected to come in below the RBI’s FY26 projection of 3.7%.

Midcap and Smallcap Stocks Lead the Rally

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro to Cover 11 Districts, 640 km by 2050 under Master Plan

Strong buying interest was seen in midcap and smallcap segments, signaling confidence among retail and domestic investors.

Nifty Midcap 100 Index surged 310 points to 59,363

surged to Nifty Smallcap 100 Index climbed 145 points or 0.77% to 19,100

Top Gainers and Losers on Sensex

Major gainers in the Sensex pack included:

Sun Pharma, BEL, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI, TCS, and Bajaj Finance.

Top laggards were:

HCL Tech, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

Mixed Global Market Cues

In the Asian markets, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Jakarta opened in green territory, while Shanghai, Bangkok, and Seoul slipped into red. Meanwhile, Wall Street closed in the green on Monday, offering some support to Asian equities.

FIIs Remain Sellers, DIIs Continue Buying Spree

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the second consecutive day, offloading equities worth ₹1,614 crore on July 14.

In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,787 crore, marking their sixth consecutive day of buying.

Analysts Recommend Cautious Buy-on-Dips Strategy

“In the current environment of elevated volatility and mixed cues, traders are advised to maintain a cautious ‘buy-on-dips’ approach, especially when using leverage,” said Hardik Matalia, analyst at Choice Broking.

Experts also noted that fresh long positions should be considered only if Nifty sustains above the 25,378 mark, as the sentiment remains cautiously bullish with an eye on key technical levels and global trends.