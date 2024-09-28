Musi River Buffer Zone Residents Protest Demolition Plans

Hyderabad, Telangana – Residents living in the Musi River buffer zone have expressed their strong opposition to the government’s demolition plans. Many of these families have lived in the area for over 30 years, building their homes with hard-earned money. They claim that their houses were built with the approval of the Congress government, which issued them land pattas.

The affected residents are now fearful of losing their homes. One protester shared, “We worked tirelessly to build our house. How can they demolish it now? We won’t give up our homes under any circumstances.”

The ongoing threat of demolition has left the community living in constant anxiety, with some saying, “We fear any small noise, thinking someone might come to demolish our house.”

Several residents have voiced their determination to fight back, with one protester stating, “If they take away our home, we will go with Revanth Reddy. We have no other support or shelter.”

The residents continue to protest, demanding the government reconsider its decision and provide them with security and justice.