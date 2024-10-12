Muslims Protest at Ajmer Dargah, Call for Action Against Hate Speech

In Ajmer, Rajasthan, thousands of Muslims gathered outside the revered Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti Dargah on Friday to protest against inflammatory remarks and demand strict action against those spreading hate. The protest followed defamatory statements that not only insulted the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) but also falsely claimed that the dargah was a ‘Shiva Temple.’

The peaceful demonstration, held after Friday prayers at the Nizam Gate, saw participants wearing black armbands in solidarity. Ghulam Kabria, president of the Ajmer Dargah Sharif Khadim’s main organization, emphasized the importance of unity and peace, reflecting the region’s Ganga-Jamuni culture. He condemned the attempts to disrupt communal harmony with baseless statements, urging the government to address the rising tensions.

Today Namaz E Jumma Protest At Dargha Hazrat Khawja Moin Uddin Chisti Ajmer Sharif ✊@asadowaisi @ChishtySarwar pic.twitter.com/3Ja6ru6HRd — Aimim Baba (@AImtiyazi) October 11, 2024

Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Dargah association, expressed deep concern over the growing atmosphere of hostility towards Muslims. He called for immediate government intervention to prevent further harm to religious sentiments and protect the legacy of Khwaja’s dargah, a symbol of interfaith equality.

Protesters demanded that the central government enact laws to curb such divisive rhetoric and ensure no community’s religious beliefs are disrespected in the future.