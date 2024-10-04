Telangana
My Farmhouse is Not in the Buffer Zone, Confirm Officials: Congress MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy
Hyderabad: Congress MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy clarified today that his farmhouse does not fall within a buffer zone, as confirmed by concerned officials.
Addressing recent allegations, Reddy stated that after a thorough review, authorities have confirmed that his property complies with all necessary regulations.
This statement comes in response to criticisms surrounding the location of his farmhouse. Reddy emphasized that the matter has been cleared by the officials, dispelling any doubts or misunderstandings. He also called for an end to any further baseless allegations.