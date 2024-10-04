My Farmhouse is Not in the Buffer Zone, Confirm Officials: Congress MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy clarified today that his farmhouse does not fall within a buffer zone, as confirmed by concerned officials.

Addressing recent allegations, Reddy stated that after a thorough review, authorities have confirmed that his property complies with all necessary regulations.

My Farmhouse is Not in the Buffer Zone, Confirm Officials: Congress MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy.pic.twitter.com/nS7fFy5iwR — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 4, 2024

This statement comes in response to criticisms surrounding the location of his farmhouse. Reddy emphasized that the matter has been cleared by the officials, dispelling any doubts or misunderstandings. He also called for an end to any further baseless allegations.