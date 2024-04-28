Naidu promises Rs 1 lakh Haj aid if NDA elected to power

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that soon after NDA, constituting TDP, BJP and Janasena, forms the government in Andhra Pradesh, financial aid of Rs 1 lakh will be extended to Muslim pilgrims who visit Mecca.

The opposition leader gave this promise at Nellore in the eponymous district during an interaction with the Muslim community.

“Soon after the NDA comes to power in the state, Rs 1 lakh financial assistance will be extended to every Muslim who visits Mecca on Haj pilgrimage,” said Naidu, during the interaction with the Muslim community.

Reminding that the erstwhile TDP government had accorded a state festival status to Rotiayaan ki Eid, a Muslim festival in Andhra Pradesh, he noted that Hyderabad Muslims are far ahead when compared to their community members from other places, attributing it to his party’s policies.

Further, Naidu asserted that though TDP was part of the NDA earlier too, it never allowed any kind of injustice to be done to the community.

He recalled that the TDP had established Urdu university in Hyderabad and also built Haj Houses while alleging that YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not make any attempt to build even a single mosque in the past five years.

Similarly, Naidu asserted that the YSRCP government had extended unconditional support for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and other initiatives by the Union Government.

Naidu added that the Muslim community is known for their trust, courage and belief in hard work.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.