Minor boy rapes 5-year-old girl; police register case

Agar Malwa (MP): A 17-year-old boy allegedly raped a five-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a village under Soyat Kala police station limits, an official said on Monday.

The girl was playing outside her home when the boy lured her to his house where he raped her, Soyat Kala police station in-charge Yashwant Rao Gaekwad said.

Later at night, after experiencing pain in her abdomen, the girl informed about the incident to her family members who then filed a police complaint, he said.

The accused has been absconding after the incident, the official said.

The girl’s medical examination confirmed the crime, he said.

A case has been registered against the minor boy under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he said.

