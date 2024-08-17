NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Faces Extended Stay on ISS Due to Starliner Delays, Soyuz Rocket Delivers Supplies

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleague Barry “Butch” Wilmore face an extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) following delays in the planned return of their spacecraft, Boeing’s Starliner.

Initially expected to return to Earth in mid-June 2024, technical issues with the Starliner have left both astronauts in space for an indeterminate period.

Williams and Wilmore made history on June 6, 2024, when they became the first astronauts to pilot the Boeing Starliner to the ISS. This crewed test flight was meant to last just over a week as part of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission.

However, after docking successfully at the ISS, problems with the spacecraft’s propulsion system and helium lines were discovered, preventing it from safely departing the space station.

NASA and Boeing engineers have been working tirelessly to resolve the issue, but with repairs still pending, NASA is exploring alternative plans.

If Starliner cannot be safely fixed, the astronauts may have to wait until February 2025 for a return flight aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, extending their stay from the originally planned 8 days to nearly 8 months.

To further complicate the situation, the astronauts must rely on the supplies currently aboard the ISS. However, today brought some relief as a Russian Soyuz rocket successfully docked with the space station, delivering essential food, water, and other supplies for the crew, including Williams and Wilmore.

The Progress 89 cargo craft docked to the station at 1:53am ET today packed with about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Exp 71 crew. More… https://t.co/BjZFC5cC95 pic.twitter.com/FkPuSZrXXq — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 17, 2024

NASA is still assessing whether Starliner will be safe to pilot back to Earth or if a different return strategy will be necessary. The final decision is expected by the end of August.

Meanwhile, Williams and Wilmore continue their work on board the ISS, integrating into the Expedition 71 team and conducting various scientific experiments and health monitoring tests.

With the Starliner saga ongoing, Williams has undergone several medical tests, including hearing and eye exams, as NASA tracks the effects of prolonged space missions on astronauts’ health.

Although there are inherent risks with extended exposure to microgravity and space radiation, Williams and Wilmore remain optimistic and focused on their duties while NASA works to bring them home safely.

For now, their extended mission aboard the ISS continues, with their return date still uncertain.