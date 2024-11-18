Nazriya Hypes Up Fahadh Faasil’s Performance in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

The recently released trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the internet by storm, earning praise from fans and critics alike. With a grander scale and more action-packed sequences than its predecessor, the trailer promises an epic showdown between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

As anticipation builds ahead of the film’s release on December 5, Fahadh Faasil’s wife, actress Nazriya, shared her excitement about her husband’s role in the sequel.

In a promotional interview, Nazriya, who is also a fan of Fahadh’s performances, expressed her belief that Pushpa 2 will showcase the actor’s talent in a more substantial way. “Pushpa 1 was just an introduction to his character,” she explained, “The second part will reveal the true essence of Fahadh Faasil.”

Nazriya further revealed that Fahadh will have more screen time in Pushpa 2 than in the first film, making the sequel a “complete Fahadh Faasil show.” This exciting development has fans eager to see how Fahadh’s character will evolve in this larger-than-life action drama.

While Pushpa 2 faced some initial criticisms following the release of its teaser and song, the newly dropped trailer has won over audiences with its grandeur and scale. Expectations are high for the film, with many anticipating a strong box-office performance on its release.

Directed by Sukumar, with a screenplay co-written by Sukumar and Srikanth Vissa, Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun reprise his iconic role, facing off against Fahadh Faasil’s character in what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic clash. Fans can’t wait to see how this high-stakes drama unfolds when it hits theaters on December 5.