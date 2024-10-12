Nearly 1 in 2 primary health centers in Lebanon conflict areas closed – WHO

Beirut: A hundred out of 207 primary health care centers in war-affected regions of Lebanon have been closed while the number of injured continues to rise, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday.

“Out of 207 primary health care centres in conflict areas in #Lebanon, 100 are now closed due to the escalation of violence. 5 hospitals have shut as a result of structural damage following attacks,” the official wrote on X.

At least 100 people have been killed in attacks on medical facilities, he added.

“The number of people injured is increasing. The health system is struggling to cope due to limited human and resource capacity. We call for the urgent protection of patients and health workers. We call for peace,” Tedros said.

Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The death toll from Israeli strikes has exceeded 2,000. Despite losses, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border.

Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled the shelling in the north of Israel.