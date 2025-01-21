Negotiations Between Pakistan Govt and PTI Stall Over Judicial Commissions

Islamabad: Talks between Pakistan’s government and the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hang in the balance as disagreements over the formation of judicial commissions threaten to derail the negotiation process. The commissions are sought to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, key dates in Pakistan’s recent political turmoil.

Sticking Point: Judicial Commissions

Formal talks began on December 23, 2024, to address political instability stemming from PTI’s allegations of electoral rigging and arrests of its leaders. However, during the third round of talks on January 16, PTI presented a charter of demands, with a seven-day deadline for the government to establish two judicial commissions.

Imran Khan, PTI’s jailed leader, has directed his party to withdraw from the negotiations if this demand is not met. “The establishment of judicial commissions is critical for meaningful dialogue,” said PTI Chief Gohar Ali Khan, adding that without action, there will be no fourth round of talks.

Background of May 9 and November 26 Events

May 9, 2023 : Protests erupted following Imran Khan’s arrest by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court. PTI workers vandalized military installations, including Lahore’s Jinnah House and the ISI building in Faisalabad. Khan claimed the events were part of a political conspiracy to “harass” him.

: Protests erupted following Imran Khan’s arrest by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court. PTI workers vandalized military installations, including Lahore’s Jinnah House and the ISI building in Faisalabad. Khan claimed the events were part of a political conspiracy to “harass” him. November 26, 2024: Khan issued a “final call” for protests demanding the restoration of PTI’s electoral mandate and the release of detained party members. Thousands gathered in Islamabad but were dispersed by police, resulting in over 1,400 arrests.

Government’s Response and Deadline Extension

The government has yet to agree on forming the commissions, with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the negotiation committee, hinting at a potential week-long extension to submit their response. “Seven parties in the government committee are consulting their leaderships, and it may take another week for a final response,” Siddiqui shared on social media, dismissing reports that the government had decided against the commissions as “baseless.”

PTI’s Deadline and Future of Talks

PTI has announced its intention to conclude talks by January 31, 2025, but the lack of progress on judicial commissions makes meeting this deadline unlikely. The government’s negotiation committee has expressed its intention to continue discussions, but the PTI leadership remains firm on its demands.

Key Takeaways

Negotiations between the government and PTI remain deadlocked over judicial commission formation.

Events of May 9 and November 26 play a central role in PTI’s demands.

The government is considering extending its deadline for a response, while PTI threatens to withdraw from talks.

The outcome of these negotiations could significantly impact Pakistan's political landscape. As the January 31 deadline approaches, both sides face mounting pressure to find common ground and resolve the impasse for the country's stability.