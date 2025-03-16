New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Arrive in Delhi for Official Visit

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday for an official visit at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Luxon is expected to land at around 2:30 pm, marking the first visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister to India in nearly a decade, with the last such visit made by former Prime Minister John Key.

Luxon, accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora from New Zealand, will be in India from March 17 to March 20.

Key Engagements During Luxon’s Visit

The visit will see Luxon engaging in important bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on March 17, with discussions focusing on strengthening the strategic, trade, and cultural ties between India and New Zealand. Following their talks, PM Modi will host a lunch in honor of Prime Minister Luxon. Additionally, Luxon will meet with President Droupadi Murmu the same day.

Prime Minister Luxon is also scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue 2025 on March 17 as the chief guest, where he will deliver the keynote address, further reinforcing India-New Zealand cooperation on global and regional issues.

On March 19-20, Luxon will travel to Mumbai to engage with business leaders and stakeholders from various sectors. He is scheduled to depart for Wellington from Mumbai on March 20.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Between India and New Zealand

The official visit highlights the enduring and growing relationship between India and New Zealand, spanning areas like trade, education, culture, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. Both countries have made significant strides in overcoming geographical barriers, with a large Indian diaspora in New Zealand playing a key role in strengthening cultural cooperation.

In February 2025, India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan, met with Luxon to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening the partnership. The two countries also share common strategic interests, with India becoming New Zealand’s 11th-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $1.80 billion in 2022.

Previous Engagements Between Luxon and Modi

PM Luxon and PM Modi have previously interacted on the sidelines of international events, including the East Asia Summit in Laos in October 2024. The two leaders have also had telephone conversations, with PM Modi extending the invitation for Luxon’s visit after New Zealand joined the International Solar Alliance.

Luxon’s Visit to Strengthen India-New Zealand Cooperation

Prime Minister Luxon’s visit to India underscores the strong ties between the two nations and highlights their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. The discussions and engagements during this visit are expected to pave the way for even deeper cooperation across various sectors, further solidifying the India-New Zealand relationship.