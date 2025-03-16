Tamil Nadu Government Launches Initiatives to Promote Organic and Natural Farming

The Tamil Nadu government has rolled out a series of initiatives to promote organic and natural farming practices across the state. With the aim of encouraging sustainable agricultural practices, the state has allocated Rs 12 crore for activities in 37 districts, with a focus on creating awareness and supporting farmers transitioning to organic practices.

State Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam highlighted that a two-year programme will be launched under the National Mission on Natural Farming, targeting the establishment of natural farming clusters. This initiative will benefit around 7,500 farmers and is designed to build the state’s organic farming infrastructure.

Financial Support and Incentives for Organic Farmers

As part of the push for organic farming, the government will provide various financial incentives. Farmers who have successfully adopted organic farming will be rewarded with financial aid, and those seeking organic certification will be fully exempt from the certification fee. These measures aim to ease the certification process and promote wider adoption of organic practices.

Exposure Visits and Educational Initiatives for the Younger Generation

The government is also taking steps to educate the younger generation about sustainable farming practices. A series of exposure visits will be organized for 38,600 higher secondary school and college students to visit organic farms throughout Tamil Nadu. These visits are designed to create awareness about the benefits of organic farming and the importance of sustainable agriculture for future generations.

Introducing the ‘Nammazhvar Award’ for Best Organic Farmers

In an effort to recognize and encourage excellence in organic farming, the Tamil Nadu government will introduce the ‘Nammazhvar Award’ for the Best Organic Farmer. This prestigious award will be given to three deserving farmers in the 2025-26 financial year, each of whom will receive a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Quality Control Laboratories to Ensure Organic Standards

To ensure the quality of organically produced goods, the government will establish four quality control laboratories at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). These laboratories, to be located in Chennai, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, and Madurai, will assist farmers in testing their organic produce to meet premium market standards. The government has allocated Rs 6.16 crore for this initiative.

Boosting Organic Manure Production and Subsidies for Paddy Cultivation

In addition to promoting organic farming, the state government will invest Rs 3.5 crore in the production of organic manure to further support organic practices. An additional special package worth Rs 102 crore will also be provided for the 29 non-delta districts of Tamil Nadu to boost paddy cultivation and food grain production. This package includes subsidies for machine planting, access to quality-certified seeds, and pesticide residue testing for organic farmers.

Direct Market Access for Organic Products

To ensure better market access for organic farmers, the Tamil Nadu government will facilitate the sale of organic produce in government buildings such as the Poomalai market complex. This initiative aims to provide farmers with a direct link to consumers and increase the availability of organic products in local markets, supporting the promotion of organic farming across the state.

Comprehensive Efforts to Enhance Organic Farming in Tamil Nadu

With these comprehensive initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government is setting the stage to enhance organic farming, improve food quality, and foster sustainable agricultural practices. The state’s efforts will not only support farmers transitioning to organic farming but will also help create a healthier, more sustainable agricultural ecosystem across Tamil Nadu.