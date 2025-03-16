Hundreds of Afghan Refugees Face Forcible Deportation from Pakistan and Iran

Between March 8 and March 14, 2025, Iran and Pakistan deported 674 Afghan refugee families, adding to the growing crisis for Afghan migrants in both countries. According to reports from Afghanistan’s Amu TV, Iran expelled 564 families, while Pakistan forcibly deported 110 families. The deported families entered Afghanistan through multiple border crossings, including Spin Boldak, Pul-e-Abrisham, and Islam Qala.

Forced Deportation and Increased Harassment in Iran

The situation for Afghan refugees in Iran has worsened, with reports of increased anti-migrant sentiment and harsh treatment by authorities. Nader Yarahmadi, Director General of the Bureau for Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs, announced that starting from March 21, 2025, undocumented Afghan migrants will be denied access to essential services, such as healthcare and education. Afghan migrants in Iran, including those with legal visas and valid documents, are increasingly subjected to police raids, arrest, and deportation.

Also Read: Nine Killed in Israeli Drone Strikes on Gaza

Marofeh Eshaqi, an Afghan migrant in Iran, shared the dire conditions faced by migrants, reporting that police officers arrest individuals under various pretexts. Migrants feel unsafe and fear deportation, even if they hold valid paperwork.

Pakistani Authorities Escalate Deportation Efforts

The situation for Afghan refugees in Pakistan is similarly bleak. Pakistani police have intensified raids, even conducting late-night operations to arrest Afghan migrants. In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Afghan refugees are being forced to auction off their belongings due to the escalating pressure to leave the country. One Afghan migrant, Shujauddin, described his plight as he faces the risk of deportation despite holding a valid visa.

Another Afghan migrant, Reza Sakhi, expressed concern over the increasing difficulties faced by refugees, stating that even those with Proof of Registration (POR) cards or Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) are now at risk of deportation.

Calls for Action from Human Rights Groups

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Refugees in Pakistan, an advocacy group working for the rights of Afghan refugees, has called for an end to the forced deportations, illegal detention, and harassment of Afghan migrants. Human rights organizations have also joined the call, urging the Pakistani government to halt the deportation process.

Afghan refugees have accused authorities in both Pakistan and Iran of mistreatment, including beatings and humiliation. Many refugees are now demanding immediate action from the Afghan government and international human rights organizations to stop the ongoing violations of their rights.

Ongoing Crisis for Afghan Refugees in Pakistan and Iran

Despite holding valid legal documents, Afghan refugees continue to face the threat of deportation, illegal detention, and discrimination. The situation remains dire, with many refugees fearing for their safety and livelihoods. The international community is being urged to intervene and ensure the protection of Afghan migrants in both Iran and Pakistan.