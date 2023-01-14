News

Hyderabad: 12-year-old boy memorises the Holy Quran in just 14 months

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 14 January 2023 - 19:23
0 303 Less than a minute
Muslims too love Jesus; Who is Jesus in Islam?
Muslims too love Jesus; Who is Jesus in Islam?

Hafiz Muhammad Abdul Muneeb Misbah son of Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Abdul Munir Naqshbandi Mujaddadi Qadri Kamil Fiqh Jamia Nizamiya (Production Assistant. Maulana Azad National Urdu University) completed the memorization of the Holy Quran at the age of 12 years under the supervision of his father.
The boy is studying in class VII in Narayana High School Charminar Branch.
 After repeating the Nazra Qur’an, the official memorization of the Qur’an began in the month of September 2021, and with this commitment, he completed the memorization of the Quran,  in a short span of 14 months (January 2023). 

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 14 January 2023 - 19:23
0 303 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button