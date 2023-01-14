Hyderabad: 12-year-old boy memorises the Holy Quran in just 14 months

Hafiz Muhammad Abdul Muneeb Misbah son of Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Abdul Munir Naqshbandi Mujaddadi Qadri Kamil Fiqh Jamia Nizamiya (Production Assistant. Maulana Azad National Urdu University) completed the memorization of the Holy Quran at the age of 12 years under the supervision of his father.

The boy is studying in class VII in Narayana High School Charminar Branch.

After repeating the Nazra Qur’an, the official memorization of the Qur’an began in the month of September 2021, and with this commitment, he completed the memorization of the Quran, in a short span of 14 months (January 2023).

