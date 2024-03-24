Nizamabad Clinches Victory in 8th Telangana State Sub Junior Inter District Softball Championship

Hyderabad: The 8th Telangana State Sub Junior Inter District Softball Championship for Boys concluded with a spectacular display of talent and sportsmanship at the CSI High School Ground in Alair, Yadadri Bongiri District, from March 23rd to 24th, 2024.

The closing ceremony of this thrilling championship was graced by esteemed guests, including Chief Guest Kasala Naveen Kumar, the General Secretary of the Telangana Softball Association. Among the special guests were Pula Nagaiah, an observer from the Olympic Association, along with D Abhishek Goud and K. Shobhan Babu, Vice Presidents of the Telangana Softball Association.

In an intense final match, Nizamabad clashed against Medak, ultimately triumphing with a score of 3-0, securing the championship title with a remarkable display of skill and teamwork. The Nizamabad team’s outstanding performance earned them a well-deserved victory, leaving Medak as the runners-up.

Meanwhile, the battle for the third-place position saw Adilabad facing off against Hanmakonda. Adilabad emerged victorious with an impressive 11-0 scoreline, securing the third-place position in the championship.

In his closing remarks, Kasala Naveen Kumar expressed his gratitude to all the participants, coaches, and supporters for their dedication and enthusiasm throughout the championship. He emphasized the importance of such events in promoting the sport of softball and nurturing young talent in the region.

The championship not only showcased the passion for softball but also served as a platform for young athletes to exhibit their skills and foster camaraderie among districts. As the curtains fell on the 8th Telangana State Sub Junior Inter District Softball Championship, it left behind memories of spirited competition and moments of sporting excellence that will be cherished by all involved.