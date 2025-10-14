Nizam’s Heirs File Supreme Court Petition Challenging Telangana’s Takeover of 2725 Acres in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A fresh legal battle has erupted between the Telangana government and the descendants of the erstwhile Nizam of Hyderabad over a large stretch of prime land in Gachibowli. The heirs of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, have approached the Supreme Court, contesting the state government’s alleged takeover of 2,725 acres and 23 guntas of land.

In their petition, the Nizam’s heirs assert that the land in question is their ancestral property, originally held and registered under Mir Osman Ali Khan. They allege that the Telangana government encroached upon the land without prior notice, due process, or compensation, thereby violating their constitutional right to property.

Also Read: ₹25 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Seized in Jubilee Hills During Election Surveillance Drive

The dispute surfaced after the state authorities reportedly initiated steps to assume control of the Gachibowli lands, which lie in one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after localities. Members of the Asaf Jahi family, representing the late Nizam’s lineage, have also issued a legal notice to the state government objecting to its actions.

According to legal sources, the Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing in the coming weeks. Experts believe the verdict could set a significant legal precedent in cases involving government acquisition of private or hereditary estates.

So far, the Telangana government has not issued an official comment on the controversy, nor has it filed a detailed counter-affidavit before the apex court.

The disputed land, situated in the rapidly developing Gachibowli corridor, is home to several major government offices, IT hubs, and educational institutions, adding to its high commercial value. This has made the case one of considerable legal, historical, and public interest.

Observers note that if the court rules in favor of the Nizam’s descendants, it could influence future ownership disputes involving properties historically tied to India’s princely states and their royal heirs.