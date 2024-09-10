Oman Announces Visa Free Entry for Tourists and Crew Members to Boost Tourism

Muscat: In a major announcement aimed at promoting tourism, the Sultanate of Oman has introduced a free 10-day visit visa for tourists and crew members traveling to Oman via cruise ships. This decision, announced by Inspector General of Police and Customs, Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsen Al-Shuraiqi, is part of an effort to attract more visitors to Oman and stimulate the tourism industry.

Under the new regulations, passengers and crew members aboard tourist vessels can apply for the free visa through the ship’s agent. The visa must be used within 30 days of issuance. In addition to the 10-day visa, there is also an option for a one-month visa, which is available for tourists visiting Oman for a longer period. The visa application process for both options will follow the same procedure.

This move comes as Oman modifies several provisions of its Foreigners’ Residence Law to make the country more accessible for international tourists. By offering these free visas, Oman hopes to encourage more tourists to explore its rich culture and scenic beauty.