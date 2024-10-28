Osmania University Hosts National Seminar on Recent Trends in Medical Equipment

Hyderabad: A seminar in Osmania University suggests biomedical students to explore the critical intersection of engineering and healthcare and improve patient care.

The national seminar on Recent Trends in Medical Equipment concluded successfully. It was hosted at Osmania University’s Biomedical Engineering department. It attracted experts, faculty members and students from across the country, with a strong focus on innovation and technological applications in healthcare.

The ceremony was attended by Prof Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor, UCEOU as the chief guest and Prof P Chandrashekar, principal, UCEOU as the guest of honour. The dignitaries motivated the students to develop ideologies that serve society and inspired them to create their own identities.

Pankaj Kumar’s session on robotic and telesurgical equipment was followed by presentations on regulatory frameworks in medical devices by Dr Shravan and Vikram. Additional highlights included Arun Kumar’s talk on ventilator technology and a series of student poster presentations and live demonstrations, offering hands-on insights into essential medical equipment.

There were seminars on research and development in medical device technology by Ch Raghavendra, MEMSbased sensor technology by Prof M Venkateshwara Rao and an exploration of career opportunities in device regulation by G Pradeep and B Raju.

A live endoscope demonstration by Hameed Siddiqui provided practical insights into this critical tool in modern diagnostics.