Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi to Chair Crucial CCS, CCPA Meetings Today

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair two high-level cabinet meetings today—one with the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the other with the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA). These meetings are expected to shape India’s next steps against Pakistan and address the escalating national security concerns.

CCS Meeting to Finalize India’s Response to Pahalgam Attack

The second CCS meeting within a week will see the Prime Minister and top security officials reviewing available military options, intelligence inputs, and diplomatic countermeasures. The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley left 26 dead, including Hindu tourists and one Nepali national, in what is being described as a barbaric act of targeted terrorism.

The first CCS meeting held on April 23 led to swift retaliatory decisions:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari border

Visa cancellation for Pakistani nationals

Digital sanctions including blocking YouTube channels and social media handles from Pakistan

Diplomatic downsizing in both countries' embassies

CCPA Meeting Expected to Mirror Pulwama-Era Decisions

The CCPA, chaired by PM Modi, will review the political and strategic implications of the terror attack. The last such high-level meeting was held after the 2019 Pulwama attack, which led to the withdrawal of Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status and the Balakot airstrikes.

Political observers believe today’s CCPA meeting could lead to similarly decisive actions against Pakistan, amid rising public demand for a strong response.

Union Cabinet and CCEA Meetings Also on the Cards

Sources indicate that today’s CCS and CCPA meetings will be followed by a full Union Cabinet meeting—the first since the Pahalgam attack. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) may also be held to assess the economic impact and necessary measures to safeguard India’s financial stability amid geopolitical tensions.

Heightened Security and Internal Review Underway

On Tuesday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level internal security meeting, focusing on:

Strengthening border security

Enhancing counter-terror capabilities

Improving intelligence coordination

Heads of paramilitary and intelligence agencies were present, and the message was clear: maximum vigilance is to be maintained.

India’s Commitment: Justice for Victims, Accountability for Perpetrators

India has vowed to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice. The PM-led CCS is expected to weigh all options, including military retaliation and expanded diplomatic isolation of Pakistan.

As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam, these critical meetings may define the next chapter in India’s counterterrorism and foreign policy strategy.