Pakistan Used Civilian Flights as Cover During Drone Strikes: Col. Sophia Qureshi

New Delhi: Colonel Sophia Qureshi, during a special press briefing on Mission Sindoor, confirmed that Pakistan Army violated Indian airspace during the night of May 8–9, deploying 300–400 drones along the western border to target Indian military infrastructure.

Indian Forces Neutralise Massive Drone Incursion

Col. Qureshi stated that the Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted and neutralised the drones using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. The unprecedented scale of the attack raised serious security concerns, but Indian preparedness prevented any major damage.

Pakistan Accused of Using Civilian Airliners as Shields

In a sharp criticism, Col. Qureshi accused Pakistan of keeping its civil airspace open despite the military operations, suggesting an attempt to use civilian flights as cover for hostile activities. “This is a blatant disregard for civilian safety,” she said.

Foreign Secretary Misri Justifies India’s Military Response

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, also present at the briefing, defended India’s missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK as “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible.” These actions were part of Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Lashkar Militants Behind Pahalgam Massacre

Speaking about the Pahalgam attack, Misri revealed that Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists trained in Pakistan were behind the killing of 26 Indian tourists—the worst civilian terror attack since 26/11 Mumbai. Victims were shot at close range, often in front of their families, he added.

India Accuses Pakistan of Inaction on Terror Infrastructure

Misri strongly criticised Islamabad’s failure to act against terror groups operating from its soil. Despite two weeks having passed since the Pahalgam tragedy, no demonstrable steps have been taken by Pakistan to dismantle terror networks or bring the perpetrators to justice.

Fresh Drone Attacks on Indian Military Sites

Hours after the MEA briefing, Pakistan launched fresh drone and missile attacks on Indian soil. According to reports quoted by PTI, military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were targeted. The Indian military responded swiftly, thwarting the attempted strikes.

Pakistan Denies India’s Claims

In response, Pakistan rejected India’s allegations, calling them “entirely unfounded” and a “reckless propaganda campaign.” However, Indian defence sources maintain that the attacks were documented and effectively countered.