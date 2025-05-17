“Pakistan’s War on India Continues” – Owaisi Speaks Out on Terrorism Crisis

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday strongly criticized Pakistan for its long history of sponsoring terrorism, calling the country a major threat to humanity. Owaisi, who will be part of an all-party delegation sent by the Indian government to meet world leaders, said this will be the core message he delivers to the international community.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, the Hyderabad MP said, “India has been a big victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We have seen this tamasha—the slaughtering of innocent citizens—since the time of Zia-ul-Haq.”

Owaisi added that the world must be made aware of the continuous violence Pakistan has supported, and the slaughtering of innocent civilians has been a longstanding issue.

Pakistan’s Claim as an Islamic State Criticized by Owaisi

In his statement, Owaisi also condemned Pakistan’s self-projection as an Islamic country in its ongoing confrontation with India. He asserted that this notion is nonsensical. The AIMIM leader emphasized that India is home to nearly 20 crore Muslims, and this fact should be presented to the international community. Owaisi’s remark sought to counter Pakistan’s narrative of portraying itself as a beacon of Islam in its conflict with India.

Also Read: Telangana Police Break Global Records in Drug Enforcement – Here’s How

“The idea that Pakistan is a true representative of Islam while destabilizing India is absurd. It’s part of their deep-state ideology to destabilize India, create communal divides, and hinder its economic rise,” said Owaisi.

Pakistan’s Continuous Aggression and India’s Patience

Owaisi further added that Pakistan’s aim has always been to destabilize India, referencing the country’s actions post-independence, including the 1947 tribal invasion into Jammu and Kashmir.

“They have been doing this tamasha since then and will continue to do so. India, however, has had enough—our patience ran out with the Pahalgam terror attack”Pakistan’s War on India Continues” – Owaisi Speaks Out on Terrorism Crisis

, and we won’t tolerate this any longer,” Owaisi stated.