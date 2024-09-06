Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins gold in Men’s High Jump T64 with Asian Record

Paris: India’s Praveen Kumar won the gold medal in the Men’s High Jump T64 with an Asian Record effort of 2.08 metres at the ongoing Paralympics Games here on Friday. The 21-year-old added a sixth gold to India’s tally to take the overall count to 26, which includes nine silver and 11 bronze medals.

Praveen, who won silver in his Paralympics debut in Tokyo three years ago, not only bagged his second consecutive medal but also set the Asian Record in the process. USA’s Derek Loccident claimed silver while Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov clinched bronze with efforts of 2.06m (Paralympic Record) and 2.03m (personal best) respectively.

Praveen started his campaign in the final with an effort of 1.89m after skipping previous attempts of 1.80m and 1.85m respectively. The Indian para-athlete went on to clear all his efforts in one take till 2.08m before failing to clear the 2.10m in three attempts. However, that didn’t hamper his medal colour as he finished at the top.

Born in Govindgarh (Noida), Uttar Pradesh, Praveen achieved remarkable success on the international stage, notably becoming the youngest para-athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. There, he secured a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T64 category with an impressive jump of 2.07 metres, marking a significant milestone for Indian athletics.

Praveen’s journey to become a para-athlete was fraught with challenges. Born with a short leg, he initially struggled with feelings of inferiority compared to his peers. To combat his insecurities, he engaged in sports with friends and discovered a passion for volleyball.

However, his life took a pivotal turn when he participated in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition, which exposed him to the possibilities available for athletes with disabilities.

Under the guidance of Dr. Satyapal Singh, a para-athletics coach who recognised Praveen’s potential, he shifted his focus to the high jump. This decision proved fruitful, as he went on to win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2022, breaking the Asian record with a jump of 2.05 meters.

Praveen’s previous accolades include a silver medal from the World Para Athletics Junior Championship in 2019 held in Nottwil, Switzerland, and a gold medal with an Asian Record at the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix 2021 in Dubai.

Most recently, he won a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championship 2023, further solidifying his status as a leading athlete in his category, and qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.